Marvel Legends West Coast Avengers and Ronan The Accuser Exclusives Get Massive Discounts

Who are the West Coast Avengers?

Created by Roger Stern and Bob Hall in 1984's The West Coast Avengers #1, the group is a geographical spinoff of the New York-based Avengers, and handles a wide array of weirder threats from California. The group is originally led by newlyweds Hawkeye and Mockingbird, with the main roster consisting of Wonder Man, Tigra, and James "Rhodey" Rhodes' version of Iron Man. Over time, a number of other heroes and villains joined the ensemble, including Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, U.S. Agent, and Vision. A later version of the team was run by Kate Bishop's Hawkeye, with her teammates including America Chavez, Marvel Boy, and Gwenpool.

At this point, there has been no official confirmation that the West Coast Avengers will appear in the MCU, but there have been a number of hints over the years that the team is on Marvel's radar for the future.