Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends Legacy Figures Launch For April Pools Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been waiting for proper Marvel Legends figures from the upcoming MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly a figure that depicts Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine suit, consider this an April Fools' Day warning. Hasbro will be releasing Deadpool and Wolverine Marvel Legends figures on April 1st, but they are in the Deadpool Legacy collection as slightly tweaked reissues of figures that were originally released in 2020.

The Wolverine figure is based on the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 in reference X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The figure will include accessories like dog tags, a set of alternate hands, and an alternate portrait head along with updated packaging. It will be available to pre-order today April 1st at 10am PT / 1pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) for $24.99. You can check out the original listing for the figure here on Amazon, where it originally launched as an exclusive.

The Deadpool figure is also based on Ryan Reynold's portrayal of the character in Deadpool 2, and was originally released as part of a 2-pack with Negasonic Teenage Warhead. The figure will include accessories like Wade's favorite unicorn, katanas, pistols and alternate hands along with updated packaging. Again, the figure will be available to pre-order today April 1st at 10am PT / 1pm ET 1pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth.

Note that Hasbro promised that Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends would arrive "later this year", so they are on the way. Odds are we'll see them sometime around the July 26th release of the film.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

A synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine made its way online back in January. It's pretty short, and of course, hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The synopsis reads, "That fu***** irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.