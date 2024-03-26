Hasbro Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. 3-Pack Pre-Orders Launch Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is set to drop a new Fan Channel exclusive multipack in the Marvel Legends lineup today, March 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and it's the S.H.I.E.L.D. 3-Pack that was revealed during a recent fanstream. Inside you'll find figures of Nick Fury Jr., Sharon Carter, and Dum Dum Dugan with alternate Nick Fury Sr. and Sharon Carter heads. It will also be packed with various weapons and effects pieces.

If this is a must have for your collection, be ready and waiting at the launch time where it will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. Pricing wasn't available at the time of writing, but keep in mind that US shipping is free at EE on orders $79+.

Also note that Hasbro recently released a featuring classic Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola complete with loads of accessories. It is avaialble to pre-order here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $49.99 with a release date set for June 1st.

In other Marvel Legends multipack news, Hasbro has been rummaging through their 2019 offerings for Marvel Legends reissues, starting with two Deadpool figures last month. They followed those up with the X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack, which was released as part of the Marvel Comics 80th anniversary celebration. It was fetching prices of $125 or higher from third parties, but you can ignore all that and get one for your collection at the current retail price during this limited relaunch window.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack are available right here at Entertainment Earth for $74.99. The set includes two 6-inch scale figures, as well as alternate head and alternate hands accessories. While you're at it you might want to check out the wave of Marvel Legends figures that Hasbro has launched for the X-Men '97 series on Disney+.

What Is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

In his review for ComicBook.com Jamie Jirak gave X-Men perfect marks, calling it "an ideal reboot".

"X-Men '97 will transport you back to Saturday mornings in the '90s, but the fun doesn't stop with a simple return to form. The animation is a vibrant improvement that manages to conjure the feel of the original while elevating a format that was once deemed "just for kids." There are genuinely impressive action sequences with a crisp design that will have you cheering at the TV. "

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.