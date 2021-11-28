Hawkeye Rumor Suggests Disappointing News for Episodes 3 and 4 on Disney+

After Hawkeye debuted with a near-two-hour runtime between its first two episodes, a new rumor quickly spreading online may not be exactly what fans of the show wanted to hear. Rising insider Amit Chaudhari tweeted Sunday that Episodes Three and Four of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series would only run for a combined 80 minutes.

That runtime is presumed to include any credits and post-credits scenes, making the next two episodes the shortest of the series and nearly comparable to the runtimes of what we’ve seen with WandaVision. In comparison, the third and fourth episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were longer than the introductory two episodes while Loki fell more in line with Hawkeye. Even then, the Loki episodes never neared 40-minute runtimes.

Despite potentially shorter runtimes, Marvel producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com she originally wanted to help tell the story of Hawkeye because it’s much more intimate than anything else Marvel has released before.

“That actually is one of the reasons why I wanted to do “Hawkeye”. It’s the intimate, more personal stakes story and not another world-ending big scale, 64 heroes all coming together, but really just focused on Clint and Kate, you know? These two highly skilled archers and, what is their story? We haven’t had any chance in any opportunity to tell Clint Barton’s story,” Tran revealed.

“So I think the door was wide open in terms of what it can be while still preserving, obviously the 10 years of, you know, his life with the Avengers, and then also introducing somebody new into the world,” the executive producer observed. “So, it’s that smaller intimate family, set in the holidays, which I love, that was why I gravitated towards this particular one. And most importantly is because they are humans, they don’t have the superpowers. And it was just something a little different from what I’ve done in the past.”

