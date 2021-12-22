Hawkeye Finale’s End Credits Scene Is a Big Christmas Gift to Marvel Fans

Ten years and over twenty five movies later, Marvel fans are well trained to wait through the credits of whatever new offering comes along from the House of Ideas. That truth goes for not only the theatrically released movies but the season finales for every TV show they’ve produced on Disney+ as well. Marvel’s Hawkeye debuted its sixth and final episode of its first season today, though no tease of a second season arrived despite Loki getting a surprise renewal, but what the episode did have was a post-credit scene. We’re going to issue a mild spoiler warning on this one.

Framed as a holiday gift from Marvel Studios, the post-credit scene for the series is something that some fans have been asking for since before the series even premiered, a full performance of the song “Save The City” from Rogers: The Musical. A parody of Hamilton that chronicles the life of Steve Rogers aka Captain America, the show-stopping number that we get to see in full dramatizes the Battle of New York from Marvel’s The Avengers, a sequence that ended up playing a big part in the back story of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop for the Disney+ series. This is the only post-credit scene for Hawkeye, which is surprising considering another one teasing something forthcoming in the MCU, like the Echo spinoff show, was not featured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hairspray alums Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman penned the music and lyrics for the single, previously revealing that they’d love to write a full musical for Marvel.

“We would love it,” Shaiman told ComicBook.com. “I mean, of course, we would love it. I mean, so would a lot of other songwriters, so we’ve got to get going. Yeah. I’m sure there’s already probably a whole musical on TikTok already. So we would love it. And the Marvel Universe is so expansive, not to mention the multi universes. See, I actually know things now about Marvel.” He added, “Oh my God. I hope there aren’t other songwriting teams in other multi-universes writing this. Yeah. I mean, can you imagine?” Wittman joked, “Who’s on that program? We might have to send somebody after them.”

You can watch the complete first season of Hawkeye on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.