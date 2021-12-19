Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Post-Credits Scenes Explained: What’s Next for Marvel?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially playing in theaters around the world and it has already started to break box office records. Marvel fans lined up knowing that a multiversal adventure that referenced the other versions of Spider-Man movies was on the way, but in true Marvel Studios fashion they also know that teases for what’s next will come at the end. The post-credit scenes for Spider-Man: No Way Home have big implications for the MCU moving forward with teasers of the return of some characters and even some brand new Marvel heroes making their screen debut. Warning: The rest of this article is set to go into some major spoiler territory for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Shockingly enough, the first post-credit scene in No Way Home ties in directly to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with none other than Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock making an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following being dragged there for mysterious reasons at the end of the Venom sequel. Sitting at a bar, Eddie attempts to understand the Avengers and the other superheroes that he now finds himself sharing a universe with, as a bartender tries to explain to him the tragic story of how Tony Stark died in the fight against Thanos and who the Hulk is. Hilariously, Eddie’s symbiote jeers Brock after hearing the Hulk’s name, stating that the Lethal Protector moniker isn’t so bad in comparison.

Brock, after having a few drinks, realizes that he needs to travel to New York City and have a chat with Spider-Man to straighten things out in his current predicament, but is returned to his original universe thanks to the final spell cast by Dr. Strange in the movie. Teleporting back home, a piece of Eddie’s symbiote is left on the bar, with the final moments of this first post-credit scene seeing the remnant of the alien costume begin to move. Potentially, this might mean that the future for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might involve him getting the black suit thanks to a multiverse hopping Eddie Brock.

The final post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home is effectively a trailer for Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, featuring Stephen Strange encountering Wanda Maximoff following her tragic tale woven in Wandavision earlier this year. Needing help in restoring the multiverse, Strange is shown in this trailer fighting against his arch-rival Mordo, with the footage also giving us our first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Shuma Gorath, a tentacled beast that comic fans might recognize. Joined by Wong and Ms. America, the scene has plenty of footage from different locales, meaning Strange will potentially be bouncing around the world and the multiverse. The stinger of this trailer comes in the form of seeing a dark version of Dr. Strange, which many theorize is in fact “Strange Supreme” from the animated series What If? While nothing has been confirmed in this respect, this dark version of the sorcerer supreme certainly seems familiar.

