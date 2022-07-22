Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Teases New Music With Coast

Hailee Steinfeld is teasing a new music release. Coast is the name of the material that fans can expect the newness on July 29th. She included a link for people can pre-save for themselves. Marvel fans have been missing Kate Bishop since they saw her in Hawkeye. Any social media interaction they can get it quickly consumed. The song will probably help in that regard as the young Avenger continues to wait in the wings. San Diego Comic-Con is going on this week and many wonder if the Hawkeye star will make an appearance. Marvel Studios hasn't said what's getting showcased at the event yet. But, it would be easy to see something get gestured towards during that mega panel on Saturday night. Check out her post right here.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the Hawkeye finale, Hailee Steinfeld opened up about where her character finds herself and what her future could hold.

Let’s run this back, shall we?



For real this time. #COAST 7/29https://t.co/QHzv8EFtb2 — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) July 20, 2022

"She, I think, is forced into the reality of what it means to be a superhero. It's not all jumping from buildings and making people smile. There is, as she says, collateral damage that that can go along with it," Steinfeld explained. "But that doesn't stop her. I think it throws her and it alters her outlook, but it doesn't stop this burning fire within her to ultimately help people and protect people. She knows she's capable of that. And I think that that alone can take us anywhere."

In another appearance on the D23 official podcast, she explained why Avengers: Endgame was her favorite Marvel movie. THere's a lot to choose from, but the conclusion to the Infinity Saga really sticks out for a lot of people.

"Yes, my short answer is yes. A favorite it's always hard for me to pick a favorite I love [Avengers] Endgame," she began. "That might be it. It's Endgame until I go watch another one, then it will be that one for a while. It's a vicious cycle of interchanging favorites."

"But yea, I grew up watching these films. There's something about them. It's an experience to go and sit in a theater and watch these films. It's what makes you want to be in them," Steinfeld added. "I mean, its the craziest thing, and what's so amazing is its been proven that now even watching anything MCU from home is still that much of an experience. I think that says a lot about the MCU and the people involved."

