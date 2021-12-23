Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Reveals if Kate Is Ready to Join the Avengers After Finale

Ever since she was a young girl, Kate Bishop has wanted to be a hero. Seeing Clint Barton’s heroism during the Battle of New York in 2012 inspired Kate to want to help other people, and she has had aspirations of joining the Avengers ever since. Marvel’s Hawkeye, which concluded its first season on Wednesday, was all about Kate’s journey to becoming a hero of her own, learning from Clint and even teaching him a couple of things along the way. Now that the series is over, Marvel fans are likely wondering if it is now Kate’s turn to join the first team roster.

In the comics, Kate takes over the Hawkeye mantle from Clint. She worked with the Avengers on occasion, but has always been most closely tied to the Young Avengers team. Now that she’s established herself on-screen, Kate could be on her way to joining some kind of heroic team-up in the MCU, but is she ready for that kind of role? While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the Hawkeye finale, Hailee Steinfeld opened up about where her character finds herself and what her future could hold.

“She, I think, is forced into the reality of what it means to be a superhero. It’s not all jumping from buildings and making people smile. There is, as she says, collateral damage that that can go along with it,” Steinfeld explained.

“But that doesn’t stop her,” she added. “I think it throws her and it alters her outlook, but it doesn’t stop this burning fire within her to ultimately help people and protect people. She knows she’s capable of that. And I think that that alone can take us anywhere.”

Hawkeye may not have ended with a “Kate Bishop Will Return” message on the screen, but it’s been made abundantly clear that Steinfeld’s character is here to stay. Her relationship with Clint will likely continue to evolve as he teaches her the ropes. Eventually, however, there will be another major threat that needs to be dealt with, and the heroes of Earth will gather together once again. If Clint gets that call, do you really think there’s any chance Kate simply lets him go without tagging along?

We don’t know the state of the Avengers in the MCU at the moment, but when the band gets back together, it will need a few new members. Don’t be surprised if Kate Bishop is one of them.