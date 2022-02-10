Hawkeye Producer Reveals What Other Avengers Were Supposed to Show up for Rogers: The Musical Debut

When Hawkeye kicks off, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) finds himself in New York for one reason, and one reason alone. He was invited to see Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show based in the Battle of New York that unfolded throughout the events of Marvel’s Avengers. As it turns out, Clint has quite the heart of gold because he was the lone Avenger to show up, despite every single one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes receiving an invite.

“He’s in New York for a very specific reason, and that’s because he’s been invited to Rogers: The Musical and all of the Avengers got invited, but no one showed up except for Clint,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran said during the Marvel Studios: Assembled episode that shines a spotlight on the show.

Renner said he and his castmates had always joked about making a Marvel musical during their time filming their various Marvel movies.

“It was something all of us had joked about and probably even slightly performed on set, you know, with our props and whatnot ’cause everybody is musical in some sort of way in the Avengers,” Renner added. “But to have it come together and actually see it. It’s pretty spectacular. I was really impressed because it was a lot of production. It was special.”

The lead wasn’t the only one invested in the musical. Fra Fee, the actor behind Hawkeye’s Kazi, previously said he begged Hawkeye filmmakers to let him perform in the show.

“I begged them to let me be involved in Rogers: The Musical,” Fee revealed. “I was like, ‘Just let me start at the back, stick an alien costume on me and I’ll sing the tenor line.’ I was desperate. So yes, of course, I was extremely jealous of everyone who got to be involved. When I read it in the script, I was like, ‘This is genius.’ I loved it. But who knows? Maybe I’ll do the actual musical when it reaches Broadway.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

