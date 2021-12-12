Hawkeye Star “Begged” Marvel to be Involved With Rogers The Musical

There are only two episodes of Hawkeye to go, and fans are eager to find out how things unfold for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). There has been a whole lot to love in the new Disney+ series, and fans were especially thrilled by Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show about the life of Steve Rogers. In Hawkeye’s first episode, Clint takes his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, “Save the City.” The song includes many of your favorite Avengers singing and dancing, and there’s one Hawkeye star who desperately wanted to join in on the fun. Fra Fee, who plays Kazimierz Kazimerczak AKA Kazi, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his musical aspirations

“I begged them to let me be involved in Rogers: The Musical,” Fee revealed. “I was like, ‘Just let me start at the back, stick an alien costume on me and I’ll sing the tenor line.’ I was desperate. So yes, of course, I was extremely jealous of everyone who got to be involved. When I read it in the script, I was like, ‘This is genius.’ I loved it. But who knows? Maybe I’ll do the actual musical when it reaches Broadway.”

“Save the City” was written by Marc Shaiman (composer, lyricist) and Scott Wittman (lyricist), who are best known for creating the music and lyrics for Hairspray. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Shaiman and Wittman, and they explained why Ant-Man was featured in the song despite not being present for the Battle of New York. During the chat, they also shared that they would love to write more music for Marvel

“We would love it,” Shaiman shared. “I mean, of course, we would love it. I mean, so would a lot of other songwriters, so we’ve got to get going. Yeah. I’m sure there’s already probably a whole musical on TikTok already. So we would love it. And the Marvel Universe is so expansive, not to mention the multi universes. See, I actually know things now about Marvel.” He added, “Oh my God. I hope there aren’t other songwriting teams in other multi-universes writing this. Yeah. I mean, can you imagine?” Wittman joked, “Who’s on that program? We might have to send somebody after them.”

The first four episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.