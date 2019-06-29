Here’s What the Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Footage Actually Includes

Disney is making a major push to break the record books with Avengers: Endgame, hoping that it will finally top Avatar’s impressive box office run with a re-release that features six minutes of new footage. Ever since ComicBook broke the news last week, fans have been wondering just what Marvel Studios would include to get Avengers: Endgame into that top spot. And now that the special features are finally screening in theaters, we finally know the answer.

As expected, the new footage includes a special tribute to the late Marvel Comics legend and cameo king Stan Lee, as well as a couple of extra goodies: a deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and an extended preview of the beginning of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deleted scene might be most interesting to fans as it shows Bruce Banner after the time jump, when he’s successfully merged with the Hulk and is regarded as a popular hero in the world.

Minor spoilers for the deleted scene below, so if you are waiting to watch the re-release, well… you’ve been warned.

The scene is prefaced by co-director Anthony Russo, who thanks the fans for their support.

“Thanks for sticking around,” Russo says. “As you may have noticed we packed a lot into this movie. There are a lot of characters, a lot of action, a lot of emotion, and I think a lot of fun. But believe it or not we shot some scenes that we needed to cut out; I know, the movie could have been even longer.”

In the scene, Hulk saves pedestrians from a building on fire, carrying many of them in a large satellite dish that he brings to safety. Once the job is done, he gets a call on a rather large tablet that he holds like a phone and humorously asks “Steve who?” This unfinished scene leads to the part in the diner with Captain America, Black Widow, and Ant-Man, and partly explains why he’s so popular.

The Stan Lee clip is also memorable for featuring the Man himself reflecting on his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Not only did I not think I would be doing a cameo in such a big movie, I hadn’t dreamt there’d be such a big movie,” Lee says. “In those days, I was writing those books, I was hoping they’d sell so I wouldn’t lose my job and that I could keep paying the rent.”

Fans can see the new footage in theaters now as part of the re-release of Avengers: Endgame.

[h/t NBC News]