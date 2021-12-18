Here’s Why These Spider-Man Stars Didn’t Return For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters, and the movie features a whole lot of appearances from past Spider-Man stars. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released and confirmed the return of some former franchise villains. We knew the movie would see the return of Alfred Molina in his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. Many fans have been eager to know if more stars would be joining for the new film, especially former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Warning: Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Ahead! After a year of speculation, fans finally got the confirmation this week that Maguire and Garfield are in the movie. However, they were not joined by their romantic counterparts, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, despite previous rumors of their return. During a recent interview with The New York Times, Kevin Feige explained why the Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy stars didn’t appear in the new film.

“When people see the movie, they will understand. It’s about the story. It was a big goal for all of us – Amy [Pascal] and Jon [Watts] and our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – that Peter Parker’s senior year in high school didn’t get lost amid the insanity that ensues thanks to his encounter with Doctor Strange. That easily could have happened. And that’s the reason there’s not another 20 people in the movie,” Feige explained.

Dunst may not be a part of the new movie, but she did recently tell Entertainment Weekly that she would be open to returning as MJ.

“I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?” Dunst explained. “I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!”

This was not the first time Dunst shared this sentiment. Last month, at The Power of the Dog‘s world premiere, Dunst was asked about a potential return in the wake of the No Way Home rumors.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Dunst told . “I would never say no to something like that… I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

