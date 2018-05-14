Hot Toys’ Deadpool 2 Figure is Super Duper Fun

Just in time for the release of Deadpool 2 on May 18th, Hot Toys has unveiled a spectacular Deadpool 1/6th scale figure from the film! It comes with all of the unexpected accessories that you would expect.
More specifically, the Deadpool figure includes a masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a toy unicorn, a pair of interchangeable high heels, an X-Men Trainee jersey, one of those (mutant prison?) collars that we saw in the trailers, a variety of interchangeable hands, a pair of metal swords, a dagger, and pistols, and a specially designed Deadpool 2 themed dynamic figure stand.
The Hot Toys MMS490 Deadpool 2 1/6th scale Deadpool Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, May 14th. The full list of features for the Deadpool 2 Deadpool figure can be found below.
• Authentic and detailed likeness of Deadpool in Deadpool 2 movie
• A Deadpool head with five (5) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Deadpool’s expressions
• Approximately 31 cm tall
• Body with over 30 points of articulation
• Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
• One (1) pair of fists
• One (1) pair of relaxed hands
• One (1) pair of katana holding hands
• One (1) pair for gun holding hands
• One (1) pair of finger pointing hands
• One (1) thumb-up right hand
• One (1) OK-sign left hand
• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
• One (1) specially tailored red and black-colored leather-like Deadpool suit
• One (1) black and yellow-colored X-Men Trainee jersey
• One (1) brown-colored leather-like belt with metallic red buckle
• One (1) pair of thigh gun holsters
• One (1) dagger sheath on shin
• One (1) pair of metallic red and black-colored boots
• One (1) pair of interchangeable black-colored high heels
Weapons:
• One (1) dagger
• Two (2) metal katanas
• Two (2) pistols
• Two (2) shurikens
Accessories:
• One (1) pair of katana sheath
• One (1) wearable neck device
• One (1) unicorn doll
• A specially designed Deadpool 2 dynamic figure stand with Deadpool nameplate, movie logo and backdrop
