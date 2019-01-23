Houston Astros Player Has Spider-Man Themed Wedding

Now this is what you call a “Marvel”-ous wedding.

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick recently married longtime girlfriend Georgette “Jett” Elkins, but this wasn’t an ordinary wedding. Instead, it was a wedding fit for a superhero with it’s awesome Spider-Man theme.

Elkins shared photos of the wedding and reception on Instagram revealing quite a few Spider-Man touches to the nuptials. Reddick wore a Spider-Man vest underneath his suit coat during the ceremony while the couple both wore Spider-Man sneakers and socks with their outfits. And it wasn’t just clothing that bore the Spider-Man theme. The couple’s 4-tiered wedding cake featured a Spider-Man design on half of the cake.

The webslinger theme continued even into the formal photos of the event. Elkins shared teaser photos from their professional set earlier today revealing Reddick even wore a Spider-Man mask. The prominence of Spider-Man shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for Astros fans, though. Reddick is known for wearing a Spider-Man shirt under his baseball jersey.

The not-exactly-subtle Spider-Man theme wasn’t the only fun the couple had at their wedding, either. The pair made their grand entrance to the wedding reception in red and white robes styled after WWE legend Ric Flair’s, complete with faux championship belts and entrance music. Reddick, an avid wrestling fan, shared the video of the entrance to Instagram with hashtags announcing the newlyweds as the new tag team champions. Of course, even the wrestling theme had a little bit of Marvel to it. The custom belts the couple wore both featured Spider-Man.

With this much Spidey love, it’s likely that the couple were probably pretty excited by a significant piece of Spider-Man news today. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snagged an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature. The critically-acclaimed film has already won big during awards season, taking home the gold for Best Animated Feature at the Producers’ Guild Awards as well as the Critics’ Choice Award. It was also confirmed by Rotten Tomatoes to be the best-reviewed animated film of the year.

