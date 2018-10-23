How ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Fits Into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap According To Marvel TV Boss

Thanos’ finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War changed the entire landscape of the Marvel universe, and that does include Daredevil.

While at times the tv side of Marvel seems distantly connected at best with the movie side, the Marvel Netflix shows have made sure to reference what’s going on in the MCU. With the events of Infinity War, fans might be wondering where Daredevil season 3 fits into that overall tapestry, and Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb addressed that during New York Comic Con.

“This is a story that would take place before the snap,” Loeb told CNET. “It just is easier for us to be able to maintain our continuity.”

The opening episode of Daredevil shows what happened to Daredevil after the explosive finale to The Defenders, where Daredevil and Elektra were buried underneath the building rubble after the explosion. Fans of the series will spot the themes they love from Daredevil, and showrunner Erik Oleson compared it to a conspiracy thriller.

“I think what you’re going to see is a very twisty-turny conspiracy thriller,” Oleson said. “And then all of a sudden there are lightning bolt moments of Marvel, and you’re like ‘That’s right, this a Marvel show!’”

While Matt Murdock will obviously be the focus, Oleson also carved out significant real estate for supporting characters like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and especially for Page.

“I very much wanted the storylines of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson … to be necessary and load-bearing,” Oleson said. “In any person’s life, they are the hero of their own movie right? So we do go deeper into Karen, and we will reveal things about Karen that I think shed new light on why she behaved the way she behaved in previous seasons.”

Fans can start binging Daredevil on Netflix now, and you can find the synopsis for the first episode right here.

“Shattered physically and spiritually, Matt rethinks his purpose and place in Hell’s Kitchen. Meanwhile, Fisk puts a plan in motion from behind bars.”

Daredevil stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), Peter McRobbie (Father Lantom), Joanne Whalley (Sister Maggie), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye).

Other upcoming Netflix Marvel shows include Jessica Jones season 3 and The Punisher season 2. Luke Cage and Iron Fist have recently been cancelled, and the status of Daredevil season 4 is up in the air.

