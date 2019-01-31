Hugh Jackman Is Open to Playing a Different Superhero

Hugh Jackman will forever be linked to the fan-favorite Wolverine, but while he’s stepped away from the character, that doesn’t mean he isn’t up for portraying another hero down the line.

Jackman recently brought his Wolverine saga to a close with the critically acclaimed Logan, but in a new interview he was asked whether he would be up for playing another comic book character at some point, possibly even a DC character, and he seems open to the idea.

“Oh yeah, I’d be open to that,” Jackman told MTV. “Yeah, for sure. I mean… for me I never saw it as a superhero, even when I got Logan and I didn’t know much about the X-Men series or comic book series, I was like ‘these are great characters.’ All of these people are flawed characters. Sure they have extraordinary abilities, right, but they are all really flawed, and that’s what the movie’s about. That’s why people relate to it.”

Jackman thinks the genre is getting better and better with every movie, and it all comes down to the relatable characters underneath the shiny abilities.

“There’s a wish fulfillment of ‘I wish I had claws,’ but ultimately I’m like yeah, I know what it’s like to be marginalized. I know what it’s like not to be taken seriously or misunderstood,” Jackman said. “If only I had the bloody claws, so I see why they’re being so successful, and I’ve kind of been blown away. It certainly exceeded every expectation. They are getting better, better, and better.”

As for who Jackman could play, there are plenty of options, both on the Marvel side and the DC side. Since the MCU would just be bringing the X-Men over into their universe, it can pretty much get a clean slate with Wolverine, thus also getting one for Jackman if they wanted him to play another character. That would also present an opportunity to have both on the same screen later down the line, creating a golden chance for a knowing glance between the two and creating a frenzy with fans.

As for DC, there are even more options since that universe is still developing much of its roster, and he could pretty much cherry pick.

