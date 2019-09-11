iPhone 11 Ad Draws Comparisons to Ant-Man Movie

Apple debuted the first look at the upcoming iPhone 11 on Tuesday, revealing all of the new features and upgrades attached to the device. There was even a full two minute commercial released for the new iPhone, almost as if it’s a film hitting theaters in a few months. One of the main highlights of the ad is the durability of the phone itself, with one section showing the phone being tossed around in a purse, along with a few other everyday items. When you watch the sequence, it’s really hard not to immediately think of Ant-Man.

One of the most popular sequences from the first Ant-Man movie takes place inside an actual briefcase. Scott Lang shrinks down to an ant’s size and fights his enemy in a briefcase, getting thrown side to side along with the other small items housed inside.

The scene was revolutionary back in 2015 when the film was released, and it looks like Apple wanted to follow the exact same model with its new ad. Nothing about it technically “copies” what Ant-Man did, but it looks pretty close.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to notice the similarities.

Looks Familiar

We thought this iPhone 11 ad looked familiar… pic.twitter.com/pFSaPVUoDp — IGN (@IGN) September 11, 2019

I Expected Ant-Man

Not gonna lie, the iPhone fell into the bag in this video and all the stuff started flying around, I expected an Ant-Man fight scene — Marty Alchin (@Gulopine) September 10, 2019

Ant-Man 3 > iPhone 11

i want an iphone but above that i want an antman 3 okay pic.twitter.com/kzOhZDhBt2 — shantel (@amysergeantiago) September 11, 2019

Keep the Original

This Is How You Remind Me

iPhone 11 ad reminds me of that briefcase fight scene in Antman #AppleEvent — FingerTwitchings (@JoelAVollmer) September 10, 2019

Thanks for Thinking of Me

Ant-Man 3 Reveal