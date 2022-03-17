Marvel Reintroduces Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Comics shocked the world when it revealed Jane Foster had taken on the mantle of The Mighty Thor after Thor Odinson became unworthy of lifting Mjolnir. Jane later sacrificed Mjolnir and died from cancer, though she later returned under the moniker of Valkyrie. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to adapt the popular story arc with a returning Natalie Portman, Marvel is taking Jane Foster back to her Goddess of Thunder roots in a new series titled Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor. The five-issue miniseries releases in June, which is a month before Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters (July 8th) after Marvel Studios shuffled its upcoming film slate.

Announced via The Mary Sue, the creative team on Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor consists of writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Michael Dowling. Grønbekk has penned many of Jane Foster’s adventures as Valkyrie across Valkyrie: Jane Foster, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, and The Mighty Valkyries. As for Dowling, he’s collaborated on Amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat. The cover for Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor by Ryan Stegman features Jane and Thor side-by-side once again, with Jane wielding a cracked Mjolnir and Thor equipped with his father’s lightning blade, the Odinsword. The reason Thor is using the Odinsword is because the current arc of his solo title, “God of Hammers,” sees Mjolnir become sentient when it’s possessed by the Mangog.

Of course, Mjolnir was shattered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Thor’s fight with his evil sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. The God of Thunder would later replace his enchanted hammer with Stormbreaker as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fought Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Promo art for Thor: Love and Thunder confirms Jane’s Mighty Thor will fight with a reforged Mjolnir. It would appear Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios are aligning as far as the return of the Mighty Thor is concerned.

The synopsis for the series reads: “When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster’s apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard’s greatest enemies—including Hela, Ulik the Troll, and Enchantress—mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard—even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!”

Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1 goes on sale in June with a main cover by Ryan Stegman and a variant cover by Peach Momoko. Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the comic and on Thor: Love and Thunder in the comments!