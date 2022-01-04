Thor: Love and Thunder Promo Art Confirms Reforged Mjolnir

The God of Thunder will apparently have his enchanted hammer again when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters later this year. Promo art for Thor: Love and Thunder displays Mjolnir reforged once again, though instead of being in the possession of Chris Hemsworth’s titular character, Mjolnir is being wielded by a returning Natalie Portman, who plays the returning Jane Foster. Also captured in the Thor: Love and Thunder artwork are the new costumes for Thor Odinson and the new Mighty Thor, with the latter’s superhero suit reminiscent of the one she wore in the comics.

Jane Foster and Thor are standing side-by-side, with Jane holding Mjolnir and Thor grasping Stormbreaker, the weapon he had forged in Avengers: Infinity War. Mjolnir and Stormbreaker both appear to have lightning radiating from their Asgardian metal, with one slight difference: the lightning looks to make up the cracks from when Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Of course, the art doesn’t explain how the hammer will be remade in Love and Thunder, but if Jane Foster is going to graduate to Goddess of Thunder, then she is going to need her own hammer to protect the Nine Realms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/multiversomofc/status/1478148136128364544?s=20

Avengers: Endgame did feature Mjolnir making a surprising return, thanks to a time heist pulled off by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Thor and Rocket Raccoon traveled back to the era of Thor: The Dark World to steal the Reality Stone from Jane Foster, who was being tended to on Asgard. Before they went back to the present-day via the Quantum Realm, Thor summoned Mjolnir and brought it back with him.

One of the more iconic moments in Avengers: Endgame came when Captain America proved his worthiness by picking up Mjolnir to battle Thanos. He also summoned it later on before uttering the classic line, “Avengers Assemble!” Once Thanos was defeated, Captain America returned the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir back to their proper places in the timestream.

Thor and Jane Foster aren’t the only heroes getting new costumes in the fourth film. Tessa Thompson was also spotted trying out a new suit for Valkyrie. Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park once discussed how colorful a movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be.

“There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing,” Park told Screen Rant earlier this year. “So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected.”

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he added. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 8, 2022. Let us know what you think of the new Mjolnir in the comments!