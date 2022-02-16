Thor Fights Against Mjolnir in New Marvel Preview

It’s Thor vs. his mighty hammer Mjolnir in a preview of Thor #22 from Marvel Comics. The current run of Thor from writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein has seen Thor, now Asgard’s All-Father, struggle with controlling his hammer. He discovered a prophecy stating that the “God of Hammers” would kill Asgard’s king using wielding Mjolnir. He went to find answers and instead found the personification of Mjolnir itself. Fueled by rage, Mjolnir has taken Thor to Broxton, Asgard’s city on Midgard, to exact vengeance for Thor abandoning his previous role as a warrior.

This Thor #22 preview shows Thor battling the hammer he once held. He gets a little help from his friends, though he tries to warn them off. You can see it below. Thor #22 is on sale now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor #22

DEC211051

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein”GOD OF HAMMERS” PART 4 of 5!

To stop the deadly path of the Mjolnir-wielding God of Hammers, all of the Marvel Universe must come together! The final battle is here, but will Thor’s allies survive the hammer’s blows? Thor turns to an unexpected source to help ensure victory!

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99

Thor #22 Cover

Thor #22 Recap Page

Thor #22 Preview Page 1

Thor #22 Preview Page 2

Thor #22 Preview Page 3

Thor #22 David Talaski Variant

Thor #22 X Gwen Variant