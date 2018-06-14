Watch ‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Describe How He Broke Both His Arms And Kept Filming

Avengers 4 star Jeremy Renner recently broke both of his arms on the set of Tag and now, the Hawkeye actor is recounting the mishap for Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing on The Tonight Show this week, Renner explained exactly how he broke both arms and while that sounds like the kind of accident that would sideline almost anyone for some time — if for no other reason than it’s painful — Renner made it sound like breaking both of his arms on the second day of filming Tag was no big deal. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I play a guy, Jerry, that’s never been tagged in 30 years so he’s like, the king of the game, untouchable,” Renner said. “So I do the stunt… there’s a stack of chairs like 20 feet high and it’s supposed to fall over and I’m supposed to ride it down like a surfboard and keep running. So that happened a couple times and it wasn’t quite good enough so let’s do it again, but the hinge broke and anyway the stack of chairs was supposed to go and it didn’t go and I went and I fell and I broke both my… well I didn’t know I broke my arms, I just fell on the ground.”

But Renner didn’t stay down, nor did he consider medical treatment right away. Instead, he got right back up and did the same stunt over again.

“And I’m like, ‘that kinda hurt. Do it again.’ So, I went up and did it again,” he said.

Renner eventually figured out that something wasn’t quite right and did get himself checked out, but even a broken radial bone and broken wrist didn’t stop him. He came right back to work.

“Yeah and… what do I do? What do I do now? Gotta go back to work, gotta finish the day and so I went back to work.”

Renner’s commitment to his work sounds insane, but as he explained to Entertainment Weekly recently, he had to stay on top of his schedule as he went straight from wrapping Tag to work on Avengers 4.

“It’s sort of like a battle of my will to heal as fast as I possibly could, I did therapy just painfully every day and I was able to get through it all as best I could,” Renner explained. “What else do you do, you just stop and cry and everyone go home? You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘sorry guys, I’m not going to use a bow and arrow now in Avengers,’ it’s silly, so I have to kind of push through so that you can perform for everyone.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.