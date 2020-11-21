Jeremy Renner Tries to Make Case For Why Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth Should Have Been 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive

The winner of People‘s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was announced this week and it was especially exciting for Marvel fans. The honor was bestowed upon Michael B. Jordan who is best known for playing Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. Jordan follows in the footsteps of other Marvel actors to win the award, including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, and Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth, who is known for playing Thor, won the award back in 2014 but one of his co-stars thinks this should have been his year, too. (Two-time winners are no unprecedented. Richard Gere, Brad Pritt, George Clooney, and Johnny Depp have all won twice.) Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, took to Instagram to make a case for Hemsworth. While we are staunchly Team Jordan, Renner does make a great point.

“Hey @people here is my vote for SMA 2020 @chrishemsworth Sorry to the charmers @therock and @michaelbjordan, but it is the year of global lockdown. #everyvotecounts #mightyGODofBLUNDER #🔨,” Renner wrote. The actor included a photo of “Fat Thor” or “Bro Thor” from Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, 2020 is certainly the year to honor those who have had some significant psychical changes caused by a rough time. Also, fat folks are sexy, too, and People should start to recognize! You can view the post below:

Hemsworth will be returning to play Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s a chance the character won’t look the same as he did in Avengers: Endgame. Earlier this year, director Taika Waititi shed some doubt on “Bro Thor” showing up again. “We haven’t figured that out, but I feel like that’s done,” he said on an Instagram Live back in April.

Not only will Hemsworth’ss Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Between discussing Korg’s backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, Waititi has hinted at a lot of fun for the upcoming movie.

“I think it’s going to be really good,” Waititi previously teased. “We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.