Thor: Love and Thunder Director Addresses if Loki Will Appear in the Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi got asked if Loki will appear in the movie by a fan. It would appear the director was expecting to get asked that during his Instagram Live Thor: Ragnarok watch party. From the moment that Loki scampered off with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, people suspected they would be seeing more of the trickster. Now, with a Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series on the way, it seems clear that Loki’s adventures will still have a ways to go. But, does that mean the brothers will be united in Love and Thunder? Well, to hear Taika Waititi tell it, he really can’t let the cat out of the bag.

“Oh, ye… I can’t say,” he began before describing how he figures out what exactly is off limits. “If I had wanted to kill Loki for some reason, I would ask about it and Marvel might have told me that they needed him for Infinity War. That’s how I usually find out about the stuff that’s coming up.”

All of those details are fascinating because you’re trying to tell your own story, but the larger machinery in the background has to be kept on track. It’s a bit of a juggling act as an individual creator.

For Loki, not much is known about the plot in a concrete sense. It appears that Hiddleston’s trickster has been tracked down by the Time Variance Authority for his reality skipping after Endgame. Surprisingly Owen Wilson is in tow to play some sort of secret character. They’re playing that one close to the chest and nobody knows. If that weren’t enough, either Lady Loki or Enchantress seem to be in the upcoming Disney+ series as well. The events of Loki might let fans in on what to expect when Love and Thunder rolls into town later in the year. Until then, just be encouraged that somewhere out there he’s up to something.

