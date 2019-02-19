‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Writer Reacts to Netflix Cancellation

As many fans had expected, Netflix made it official that they are done with Marvel television series. The streaming giant cancelled both The Punisher and Jessica Jones today. Now, one of the writers from Jessica Jones is reacting to the news.

Scott Reynolds, who write for the first and upcoming third season of Jessica Jones as well as the first season of the also-cancelled Iron Fist, took to Twitter to react to the news, expressing sadness that the series won’t be moving forward on Netflix.

Sad to hear the news that Jessica Jones and Punisher won’t be moving forward at Netflix. It’s been an amazing journey writing for Jessica Jones seasons 1 & 3 as well as Iron Fist season 1. Jeph Loeb’s letter to fans sums it up well. //t.co/sX534hQxzQ — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) February 18, 2019

Loeb, who is the president of Marvel Television, shared the letter that Reynolds is referencing on the Marvel website on Monday, looking back at what Marvel Television accomplished on Netflix while also thanking fans for their support. He also noted that Marvel isn’t done with the characters of the now-cancelled Netflix shows.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb wrote, throwing some shade at Netflix for its decisions. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’

“To be continued…!”

Earlier today, Netflix released a statement to Deadline about the cancellation of The Punisher and continued to confirm the cancellation of Jessica Jones as well. As the series has a third season set to air at a yet-announced date, that season will now serve as its last.

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix revealed. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others.”

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

While the cancellation wasn’t a total surprise — Netflix had already cancelled Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — it is still a tough blow for fans of Netflix’s Marvel series. However, not all hope is lost. Disney is preparing to expand its streaming capabilities with Disney+ and Hulu which leaves plenty of outlets for additional Marvel television programming, perhaps even a space for Jessica Jones to return again someday.

Season 1 and 2 of Jessica Jones are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is expected sometime in 2019.