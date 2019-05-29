Jessica Jones Cast and Crew Thank Fans ahead of Final Season

In just a few short weeks, Netflix will release the third and final season of Jessica Jones, a move that will officially wrap up Marvel’s Defendersverse of shows on the streaming platform. Just last fall, the streaming giant and Marvel had been working on five shows together and not six months later, the slate’s been completely wiped clean as the two companies move in other directions.

No matter the case, the cast and crew of Jessica Jones are eternally thankful for the fans who’ve watched through not just the first two seasons of Jessica Jones, but the entire group of Marvel programming. Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg — who’s been on the show since the very beginning — tells ComicBook.com she’s excited she was able to bring 39 episodes to fans of the character.

“Well, God bless them, first of all,” Rosenberg says. “I really encourage people to really see this as a 39-hour movie. It’s really all of a piece. We are able to really find some closure for each character and bring the story to a satisfying end.”

“We’re really proud of it and we walk away feeling like we’ve told a complete story and I hope everyone feels that way.”

Jessica Jones star Carrie-Ann Moss echoed the sentiment. Not only has Moss appeared as a regular in all three seasons of the Krysten Ritter-starring program, but she’s also popped up in other Netflix shows like Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

“It’s been such a great experience,” reflects Moss. “I didn’t really understand the love of the Marvel fans before hand and getting to play the first lesbian character in the universe, openly gay character has been really an honor too.”

“The fans are just so unique and great,” she continues. “It’s been such a wonderful experience, I’m so grateful. And I hope they like season three, and I hope it feels like an ending.”

While Jessica Jones (Ritter) and her supporting cast are done on Netflix, the future of the characters has yet to be determined. Once Netflix pulled the plug on all Marvel shows, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb penned a letter that teased the characters could live on elsewhere at a future point in time.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb said in his open letter. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’”

Jessica Jones Season 3 hits Netflix June 14th. The first two seasons of the series are now streaming.