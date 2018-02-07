‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer Features Avengers Callout

The Marvel TV heroes don’t interact with the heroes of the MCU very often, but the newest Jessica Jones trailer does remind fans they are part of the same universe.

The newest trailer for the anticipated season shows Jessica (played by Krysten Ritter) exploring her traumatic past, before and after she received her powers. During her narration, she reveals a bit about her past but also explains how this whole “hero” thing keeps popping up unexpectedly.

“My whole family was killed in a car accident,” Jones narrates. “Someone did horrific experiments on me, and now this super vigilante s*** keeps coming at me.”

That segues into a scene with a mother and her young son, presumably clients of hers for a case. The young boy asks Jessica “Do you know Captain America?”, which prompts a slightly annoyed expression from Jones.

Who knows, maybe Captain America gets asked the same about Jessica Jones? Okay, probably not, but you never know. As this season reveals, she’s made quite a name for herself at this point, though not exactly in the way she had hoped.

Each Netflix show typically includes a few references to the greater MCU, like the numerous mentions of the battle of New York. Hopefully, there will be even more tethers to the cinematic universe in Jessica Jones season 2.

You can find the official description of the new season below, and you can catch the full trailer here.

“New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave,” the synopsis reads. “Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.”

Jessica Jones currently holds an 85.90 on ComicBook.com’s Composite Rankings, placing it in the #7 spot. The show also holds a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rankings, placing it in the #7 spot there as well.

Jessica Jones season 2 is slated to hit Netflix on March 8.