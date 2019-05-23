Surprise! Jessica Jones Season 3 Hits Netflix Next Month

Earlier this year, Netflix cancelled its last two remaining Marvel television series, Jessica Jones and The Punisher. The latter has already aired its final season, but fans have been waiting with bittersweet eagerness for Jessica Jones’ third and final outing. Now, however, it seems that wait is almost over. The last season of Jessica Jones is coming to Netflix next month. Surprise!

The announcement comes in a tweet from Netflix’s NX account highlighting the Christian Bale-heavy “new to Netflix” roster for June (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Equilibrium are all coming to the streaming platform) but mentioned right at the bottom is Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3 with a “coming soon” in place of the actual date. Check it out below.

Between Batman Begins, Dark Knight, and Equilibrium, June is a very good month to be a Christian Bale fan. (And who isn’t?) pic.twitter.com/TgeaOOA5Fc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 22, 2019

Sure, the tweet doesn’t give an exact date, but it does make it pretty clear that it will be sometime in June, which is pretty exciting for fans. Of course, with just a handful of days left in May, there hasn’t been a lot of promotion for the upcoming season, something of a sad reminder that this final batch of 13 episodes will be the last. That said, they should be eventful episodes. After a falling out between Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), the third season of Jessica Jones will find the titular character trying to repair strained relationships while also trying to take down a highly intelligent psychopath.

The season is also expected to bring Jessica’s journey to completion, as noted by Ritter in a touching message she posted to social media following news of the show’s cancellation.

“I love these people to the moon and back,” Ritter wrote. “It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

At least now that wait is almost over.

Jessica Jones third and final season will debut on Netflix sometime in June. The first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed series are available on the streaming service now.

Are you going to be tuning in for Jessica Jones Season 3? Let us know in the comments below.