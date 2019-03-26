‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter Shares Pregnancy Photos

Netflix decided to end its relationship with Marvel Television, ending some of their most popular superhero shows on the streaming service to the chagrin of many fans. But while Jessica Jones will end after the upcoming third season drops, actress Krysten Ritter already has her next project lined up; only it’s a bit more personal than playing a superhero.

Ritter posted some new photos on social media, including one showing off her pregnancy. The actress took advantage of the sunshine to get some pool time, allowing her dog Mikey to get in on the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram 🌴👶🏻🌚 A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on Mar 25, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

The actress surprised fans when she appeared at the Academy Awards earlier this year, revealing her pregnancy with a baby bump. So while some might be sad that Ritter won’t be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore, she’ll still have her hands full as a new mom.

There’s still no word yet on when Jessica Jones Season 3 will hit Netflix, but we should learn more about the streaming service’s plans in the coming months. It will be the final season of a Marvel series to hit Netflix, so when it finally premiere it will officially be the end of an era that helped kick Marvel Television’s output into overdrive.

Ritter praised her co-stars and fans after the ending was announced, taking to social media with a heartfelt message.

“I love these people to the moon and back,” Ritter wrote. “It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The first two seasons of Jessica Jones are now playing on Netflix, while the third season will hit the streaming service later this year.