Joe Manganiello Reveals Taika Waititi Wanted Him for Role in Thor (Exclusive)

Joe Manganiello is known for many roles ranging from Alcide Herveaux in True Blood to Deathstroke in the DCEU, and he has some exciting projects in the works, including a Dungeons & Dragons documentary. When it comes to superhero franchises, Manganiello is known for DC, but he also has a Marvel history. The actor played Flash Thompson in Spider-Man (2002), and it turns out he almost had a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor spoke with ComicBook.com about his recent projects, and we asked if there were ever any talks of his Flash becoming Agent Venom. While it sounds like that was never in the cards, Manganiello did reveal that Taika Waititi wanted him to appear in one of his Thor movies.

"Zero," Manganiello replied when asked if there were ever any talks of him playing Agent Venom. "Years ago, Taika Waititi wanted me for one of the Thor movies and I couldn't do it ... It was impossible for me scheduling-wise to do it at the end of the day. But that would have been my reappearance back into the Marvel Universe. But I couldn't do it."

It's unclear who Waititi wanted Manganiello to play in one of the Thor sequels, but we're willing to guess it wasn't Flash Thompson. You can watch our interview with Manganiello at the top of the page.

Joe Manganiello To Host Deal or No Deal Island:

It was announced last year that Manganiello would be hosting a new spin on Deal or No Deal, which is set to premiere on NBC later this month. Deal or No Deal Island will "combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of Deal or No Deal as contestants try to beat the banker," per the official description. "Manganiello will guide them throughout – leading the game play, relaying the banker's tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives."

"The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome," Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, sad in a statement. "When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

Deal or No Deal Island premieres February 26th.

