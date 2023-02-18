Joe Manganiello Is Developing a Dungeons & Dragons TV Show

Joe Manganiello is developing a Dungeons & Dragons television show of some kind. Earlier this week, Black Forest Wood Company posted a new video of them installing a massive 12-foot long gaming table in actor Joe Manganiello's new home. During the video, Manganiello spoke about his ongoing involvement with Wizards of the Coast and Dungeons & Dragons. "I work for Dungeons & Dragons," Manganiello said. "So, I'm actually shooting a documentary right now and I'm developing a TV show for them." Manganiello also talked about his celebrity-loaded weekly D&D game in the video, which features the likes of Tom Morello, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Wight (better known as the Big Show during his lengthy run at WWE.) Manganiello also mentions running games for Tiffany Haddish, Rob Zombie, and several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can check out the full video down below:

Manganiello has worked on various Dungeons & Dragons movies and other projects for years. In 2017, Manganiello spoke about a D&D movie script he had written with John Cassel, with director Brad Payton and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson negotiating to produce the project. That eventually fell through, but Manganiello has spoken about working on another secret D&D project as far back as 2021.

One possibility is that Manganiello is trying to make a Dragonlance show happen. Manganiello is a huge fan of the novel series, which also served as the basis for a popular war-themed campaign setting and has long advocated for a revival of that world. Last year, Wizards of the Coast released a new Dragonlance campaign book, signaling that Wizards was open to delving into the world of Krynn more. Manganiello previously called Dragonlance the "Star Wars of D&D," so it wouldn't surprise us if he was trying to bring the world of the novels to life as a television project.