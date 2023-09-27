Joe Manganiello to Host Deal or No Deal Island on NBC

Joe Manganiello has made a deal to host NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island. The network, along with former Deal or No Deal host and executive producer Howie Mandel, announced Wednesday that the True Blood and Magic Mike star will host the island-set revival of the game show set to air in 2024. The new Deal or No Deal puts an adventurous, Survivor-like twist on the American version of the series that aired four seasons between 2005 and 2009 on NBC, followed by a fifth season revival on CNBC.

Deal or No Deal Island will “combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of Deal or No Deal as contestants try to beat the banker,” per the official description. “Manganiello will guide them throughout – leading the game play, relaying the banker’s tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives.”

“The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

NBC also revealed an announcement video, below, where noted “germaphobe” Mandel hands off the silver briefcase to his successor.

The Mandel-hosted Deal or No Deal was a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk and reward in which contestants decided whether to accept an offer of cash from the unseen Banker in exchange for what might be in the contestant’s briefcase — anywhere from one cent to $1 million dollars.

In Deal or No Deal Island, the briefcases are back and are hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them. In each episode, 13 players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter The Temple, where they must play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.