Magic Mike Star Channing Tatum Says He's a Better Stripper Than Joe Manganiello

Normally we don't promote feuds – but this one doesn't seem like it would hurt anyone – potentially the opposite – so here we go. Magic Mike franchise star Channing Tatum is throwing down the gauntlet, claiming in a public interview that he is in fact a better stripper than Joe Manganiello!

Channing Tatum took part in Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test segment – which is exactly what it sounds like. While the machine was monitoring, Tatum was asked if he was a better stripper than the person in a photo given to him, which was Manganiello. Tatum did not hesitate (or trigger any red flags for falsehood) when he immediately answered that he "one-hundred percent" was a better stripper than Manganiello. That said, the actor/dancer did go on to give a longer explanation of the answer – just as truthfully – in which he does give Joe Manganiello his due:

"We're different: different classes of strippers," Tatum explained. "When you look in the dictionary next to like the perfect specimen of a man, probably Joe Manganiello is one of the bodies that pops up because he's just – he's kind of weirdly flawless. But as far as stripping goes, I would put myself above him dance-wise. Sorry, Joe."

Joe Manganiello played a role in the first two Magic Mike films, Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015), as Mike's stripper teammate/buddy, "Big D--k Richie." The main staple of the Magic Mike series is, of course, the dance sequences featuring the living Adonises that are the series' stars; with a lineup that includes Tatum, Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Adam Rodriguez, and Kevin Nash, with other famous faces popping up in all kinds of cameos.

Weirdly enough, the Magic Mike films do reflect exactly what Channing Tatum says in his breakdown. The original film's premise (a team of B-league male strippers chasing a money dream in a Tampa, Florida, club) saw its male cast each embodying a certain kind of stage persona aimed to thrill different kinds of ladies, in different ways. "Richie" strutted around on stage, playing-up strapping man-types like a sexy fireman – complete with a prop hose to remind everyone how he got his nickname. Meanwhile, Tatum's "Magic" Mike was known for elaborate dance numbers – and it was pretty clear the level of difference between Tatum and his co-stars whenever they did group choreography.

...In the end, it all boils down to your preference.

The Magic Mike "Trilogy" will be coming to an end this year with Magic Mike's Last Dance in February. Right now, none of the original stars (besides Tatum) have been announced for the threequel – but a big cameo isn't completely out of the question, so maybe we'll get to settle this question onscreen?

Magic Mike's Last Dance will be released in theaters on February 10th.