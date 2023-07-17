Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Announce Divorce After Seven Years of Marriage

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have officially confirmed that they are separating after seven years of marriage, with plans to get a divorce. The news of Manganiello and Vergara’s breakup was first reported by Page Six on Monday, before subsequently being confirmed in a statement from the couple themselves (via Entertainment Tonight). Both have arguably become household names in the entertainment industry, with Manganiello best known for his roles in True Blood, Magic Mike, and the DC Extended Universe franchise, while Vergara is best known for roles in Modern Family, Chef, and America’s Got Talent. Rumors had swirled in recent weeks that the pair were no longer romantically linked, after Vergara went on a birthday vacation to Italy without Manganiello.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement from Manganiello and Vergara reads. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

When Did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Split?

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, “Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives.”

“They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones,” the source says. “Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home.”

When Did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Begin Dating?

Manganiello and Vergara have been romantically linked since 2014, after first meeting at that year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Weeks later, Manganiello reached out to Vergara with the help of one of her Modern Family co-stars.

“I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single,” Joe told Cosmopolitan UK, “My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date.”

Manganiello and Vergara got engaged on Christmas Eve of 2014, and were married on November 21, 2015.

“There’s nobody I’d rather spend time with. She was it for me,” Manganiello told Cigar Aficionado. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

“It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways,” he continued. “Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right.”

