Jon Hamm Speaks Out on Playing Mr. Sinister for the X-Men Franchise

After being considered to play Mr. Sinister in The New Mutants, Jon Hamm recently expressed his excitement over the prospect of playing a comic book character at some point in the future, while also admitting that the Internet likely knows more about the figures he is being considered for than he does. Even in the case of Mr. Sinister, Hamm has previously recalled that nothing was filmed and it was merely a concept that was being toyed with, though his years of devotion to comic books makes him excited at the prospect of playing the villain or any other character in that universe. The rights to the X-Men have reverted back to Marvel Studios, though no official updates have been given about the characters' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Sometimes I find out more about my career from the Internet than I actually find out from my agents. So I didn't really know that was in the works until somebody told me that I didn't get it or it didn't happen," Hamm shared with ComicBookMovie about his interest in a superhero role. "So I really don't know. I'm, like anybody else, would be thrilled to be a part of that storytelling, having been a big comic book fan throughout my early teens and early 20s. So, we'll see. I don't know. It would be a fun person to play, that's for sure. I look good in purple, I'll put it that way."

At the time of production, The New Mutants was expected to be a departure from previous films in the X-Men franchise, embracing a horror tone more than a standard superhero outing. Unfortunately, with X-Men: Dark Phoenix dealing with its own production troubles, that film's delay resulted in delays and production complications with The New Mutants, to the point that New Mutants, along with the rest of 20th Century Fox's titles, was absorbed into The Walt Disney Company while it awaited release. Its eventual release was relatively underwhelming, not only due to the delays, but also because it ultimately arrived while the coronavirus pandemic was still preventing theaters from operating at full capacity.

Earlier this year, Hamm clarified the reports about his involvement in that franchise more explicitly.

"I never shot anything," Hamm shared with Yahoo! Entertainment. "I remember having a conversation with people: I'm a huge comic book fan, especially of the X-Men and The New Mutants, so I was excited to be considered. But these conversations happen and then life intervenes."

