Marvel Mega Fan Kevin Smith Shares His WandaVision Predictions

✖

It's no secret that Clerks and Mallrats director Kevin Smith is a huge fan of Marvel. The star had a longstanding relationship with Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, and is always the first to offer up thoughts on the latest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Smith isn't afraid to let his emotions show when it comes to comic book entertainment. In fact, he has a feeling Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision series is going to hit him right in the feels.

"I know there's a million more important things going on at the moment, but I need to take a break from constant @CNN just to say this: Based on the trailers, I think @wandavision will be a heartbreaking and tragic story of doomed love, loss, and denial. That’s my kinda sandwich," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

I know there’s a million more important things going on at the moment, but I need to take a break from constant @CNN just to say this:

Based on the trailers, I think @wandavision will be a heartbreaking and tragic story of doomed love, loss, and denial. That’s my kinda sandwich. pic.twitter.com/dfpHBSuB1D — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 7, 2021

Many Marvel fans chimed in on Smith’s prediction. "I'm in line to get my heart ripped up and have it slapped back together, only for it to crumble to pieces again. Let's roll," @JustJennyFlynn wrote. "I’m so excited! I’ve wanted to see more of them as a couple since Infinity War. Trying to brace myself for the inevitable heartbreak," @Forensic_Chik added. "I’m thinking we’re going to end up crying watching this at some point," @oujibob replied.

You can read the official description for WandaVision down here: "WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

Do you think WandaVision is going to be a tearjerker? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.