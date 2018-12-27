Kevin Smith Explains Why He Gets Emotional About Things Like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Star Wars’

Filmmaker and noted comic book fanatic Kevin Smith is known for something more than his impressive, media-spanning body of work. He’s also known for his emotional reactions to movies and trailers to things like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars and, as Smith sees it, it’s completely reasonable because of sports.

In a recent episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, Smith and his co-host Ralph Garman talked briefly about Smith’s recent visit to the set of upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX set. While Smith couldn’t reveal any tantalizing details about his time on the set of the film, Garman teased him about getting emotional while there — something Smith readily admitted and then explained that he gets emotional about everting, including Spider-Ham.

“But, to be fair, I cry at everything,” Smith said. “I was just watching a f**king clip from like, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse … fucking rolled tears like right there looking at clip of f**king Spider-Ham, you know? I got emotional about Peter Porker, I’m like ‘my god, my childhood dreams!’”

He went on to explain that his emotional response to movies is, in his estimation, no different than the way people used to get emotional about sports when he was a kid.

“When I was a kid though, people would get emotional about sports you know, like cry about sporting events and shit,” Smith said. “To me it feels fair to be emotional about an unrealistic event. I watched the Avengers f**king trailer and I put up a reaction to it and shit and when they cut to the fucking ‘hey, I’m Scott Lang, Ant-Man!’ I’m literally glassed up because the trailer’s so f**king hopeless and then like f**king hope then you’re like wait, how did he get out of the Quantum Realm and you’re f**king back so yeah, I like getting emotional about this sh*t.”

Smith isn’t just candid about telling people who emotional he gets about the things he’s passionate about. He also lets fans see his deep emotional responses to things. In a video he shared to his YouTube page earlier this month, Smith watched the Endgame trailer in real time and as the trailer went on and Smith explained everything he was thinking and feeling viewers can see his expression getting more and more emotional until he actually bursts into tears at the end. He even as to watch it a second time and is equally emotional on repeat viewing.

“I would watch a whole movie of Tony Stark lost in space,” Smith says.

As for the movies he’s so passionate about? Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters December 2019 while Avengers: Endgame premieres April 26, 2019.