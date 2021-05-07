King Bach Releases New Music Video Inspired by WandaVision Memes

✖

Multi-hyphenate internet personality King Bach revealed the official music video for his song Seven Wonders recently and as Marvel fans will quickly realize the entire thing is an homage to Marvel Studios' WandaVision. Not only does King Bach appear in Vision make-up throughout but the setting, camera style, and characters all emulate the hit Disney+ series. A magical set of twins even appear in the midst of the video and in-between the different eras that were also seen on the show. Featuring an extra layer of TV influence that even WandaVision didn't have with a Twilight Zone riff you can check it out for yourself below.

King Bach aka Andrew Bachelor can be seen on many shows including House of Lies, The Mindy Project, and Black Jesus, plus The Babysitter movies and To All the Boys I've Loved Before for Netflix. Recently he made an appearance on The Walking Dead, taking the role of Bailey, a survivor on the road that crosses paths with Danai Gurira's Michonne as she does searching for her long-missing and believed dead partner Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) who she now knows is alive. Michonne joined Bailey and Aiden in trailing an organized caravan made up of thousands of survivors migrating towards an unknown destination.

When asked by Skybound's Talk Dead to Me podcast if he would be returning, Bachelor replied, "Am I even allowed to talk about that? I mean, yes, definitely a possibility, and there are a lot of rumors about that, but I'll just keep it on that note so I don't get in trouble."

Bachelor might have a future in The Walking Dead universe but sadly WandaVision appears to be a one-and-done type deal for Marvel Studios despite its success for the brand and Disney+.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” Marvel Studios development head and producer Nate Moore previously told IndieWire after it was revealed the show was being submitted for Limited Series Emmy consideration, dashing hopes of season two.

“That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”