The Walking Dead: King Bach Hints at Return After Michonne’s Exit Episode

King Bach hints he'll reappear in The Walking Dead Universe after his character was last seen joining a new group of survivors alongside Danai Gurira's Michonne in "What We Become," Gurira's exit episode. After discovering evidence her long-missing and believed dead partner Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is alive, Michonne headed north in search of answers when she came across stragglers Bailey (Bach) and Aiden (Breeda Wool). Deciding to help the strangers because of her encounter with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) on Bloodsworth Island, Michonne joined Bailey and Aiden in trailing an organized caravan made up of thousands of survivors migrating towards an unknown destination.

Asked by Skybound's Talk Dead to Me podcast if his character might return in the Walking Dead feature films or a potential Michonne spinoff, Bach answered, "Am I even allowed to talk about that?"

"I mean, yes, definitely a possibility, and there are a lot of rumors about that," Bach added. "But I'll just keep it on that note so I don't get in trouble."

Bach can't reveal his character's backstory, but did note Bailey's limp was caused by a twisted ankle — not a walker's bite.

"I think that's another secret that I cannot reveal," he said of Bailey's history. "But what I can tell you is that I twisted my ankle. A lot of people think, 'Was he bit? Is his leg gonna have to be amputated?' No, your boy is gonna heal, your boy is gonna be fine."

Showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly the identity of the migrating group is "more of a question for Scott Gimple," chief content officer who manages the wider Walking Dead Universe, but did say this new group is not connected to the CRM organization responsible for Rick's disappearance.

"They kind of have a whole different way of dress. They're dressed in animal skins. They're traveling in kind of this very organized caravan," Kang said. "Everything we know about the three-rings group is they've got people shuttling people about by helicopter up and down the coast. So yeah, we'll see what adventures await."

Michonne encountered Bailey and Aiden somewhere in-between Virginia and New Jersey, one of the locations visited by the boat where Michonne found Rick's belongings.

"With the films, we definitely have plans. But even beyond the current plans, I have some ambitions," Gimple said in a previous interview when asked if Michonne might appear in her own limited series before reuniting with Rick in theaters. "I love her and Rick together, but I love seeing her as the pure lead on her own, too. It just so happens that there's a lot of story terrain to cover. But you're right: it's ambitions. Right now, the plans have to do with the feature film."

The Walking Dead will air its Season 10 finale as a special episode on AMC later this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.