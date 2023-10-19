Kingsman Director Says Taron Egerton Shouldn't Play Wolverine, But a DC Villain Instead

Mathew Vaughn is known for directing films such as X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service, so he's naturally the right person to ask about Wolverine casting. There have been a lot of rumors about who will follow in Hugh Jackman's footsteps, and one big name on the list is Kingsman star Taron Egerton. During a recent chat with Josh Horowitz for Happy Sad Confused about his new film Argylle, Vaughn revealed he doesn't think Egerton should play Wolverine, but rather a DC villain...

"I think he'd be better as Lex Luther," Vaughn revealed. "I think he'd be an amazing Luther. He shouldn't be Wolverine, I don't think. I don't think he's right for it ... Hugh's brilliant as Wolverine, but I would go back to what the comic is, do really small little grizzly tough guy."

When Horowitz mentioned that Bob Hoskins' name was thrown around back in the day, Vaughn replied, "Right, that's what I would do. I don't know who it is, but I think Hugh has made it so iconic, that if you go into that, whoever is trying to do the Hugh version... buggered." He added of Egerton, "I think he would make an amazing, intelligent villain with depth."

Taron Egerton on Playing Wolverine:

Egerton told Comicbook.com last year that he would be interested in playing Wolverine. When asked about being one of the X-Men, he replied, "I'd love to."

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," he said with a laugh during another interview with the New York Times. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

"That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering," Egerton shared in another interview with British GQ. "I love Marvel, but it's just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors."

"I think that I love those films and I've got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time... I don't know," Egerton shared with a con crowd back in 2019. "I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I'm slightly baffled by it; I've never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy."

"I think that one's a few years away. I know that Kevin [Feige's] spoken about it being a few years away. Maybe in a few years, I'll look rough enough for it. I've made no secret of the fact that I'm a fan of those fans and of course I would, I would love to be a part of them."

Would you like to see Taron Egerton play Wolverine? Do you agree with Matthew Vaughn that he'd make a good Lex Luther? Tell us in the comments!