Taron Egerton Would Love to Play Wolverine, Marvel Studios Meeting Confirmed (Exclusive)

Taron Egerton confirmed that he had a meeting with Marvel Studios. He told Comicbook.com that he had some interest in the role of Wolverine. When asked directly about the prospect of being one of the X-Men, he replied, "I'd love to." The conversation about the meeting came during an interview for Black Bird on Apple TV+. In his sit down with Marvel executives, Kevin Feige was present. Now, Egerton has been putting on weight and muscle for the television show. But, nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans have been asking for the X-Men for almost a decade now. The MCU has inched closer and closer to a debut, but the closest they've come is Professor X turning up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Check out the interview for yourself up above.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," he laughed with the New York Times. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Egerton actually spoke to British GQ a couple of years ago. People have been asking about the Wolverine idea for that long. The actor called all the fancasts "really flattering."

"That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering," the star began. "I love Marvel, but it's just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors."

Before that, the actor had to address all the murmurs. Like most performers of his stature, the comments just keep coming. In 2019, he had to tell a crowd at a convention that he hadn't heard anything else.

"I think that I love those films and I've got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time... I don't know," mused Egerton. "I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I'm slightly baffled by it; I've never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.

"I think that one's a few years away. I know that Kevin [Feige's] spoken about it being a few years away. Maybe in a few years I'll look rough enough for it. I've made no secret of the fact that I'm a fan of those fans and of course I would, I would love to be a part of them."

Would you like to see him as Wolverine? Let us know down in the comments!