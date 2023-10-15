Argylle: Matthew Vaughn Fired the Movie's Cat on the First Day of Filming

Matthew Vaughn appeared at New York Comic Con this weekend, and the director opened up about his past and future projects. Vaughn has helmed many beloved films, including X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman: Secret Service. During his NYCC panel, Vaughn confirmed a Kick-Ass reboot and Kingsman 3 are both in the works in addition to an upcoming musical. The director also talked about his new Apple film, Argylle, which is about "the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (former Superman Henry Cavill) across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations." During his panel, Vaughn revealed he had to fire a cat on the first day of filming.

"We had a cat on the first day of filming and I fired the cat because he was very expensive and a pain in the ass," Vaughn revealed. "Then I went home and went into my daughter's bedroom and said, 'I'm gonna borrow your cat.' I didn't quite think it through that I'd have to drive to work with the cat, every day. And on this film, I'm now a director and a cat handler, and I don't like cats to be very clear, I'm a dog person, but I'm now a cat person as well, so. They say don't work with kids, don't work with animals, if they're your own kid or animal, might be the way to do it."

What Stars In Argylle?

In addition to Cavill, Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Elemental), John Cena (Fast X), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs, and David Reid serve as producers, with Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carols Peres, and Claudia Vaughn executive producing. Fuchs also wrote the script for the film with Elly Conway.

"Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema," Matthew Vaughn told THR in 2021, when the deal was struck. "So we're discussing how to give it the right cinematic release — not necessarily the normal cinematic release. It'd be a cinematic release that is right for Argylle, and Argylle is quite specific and different. So weirdly, it lends itself to a whole new way of being released."

Apple Original Films has announced that Argylle will be released exclusively in theaters on February 2nd, 2024, before becoming available to stream worldwide. Apple will partner with Universal Pictures for the exclusive theatrical release.