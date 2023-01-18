Hugh Jackman Responds to Marvel Fans Hoping Taron Egerton Becomes Wolverine

Now that Hugh Jackman is back in the saddle, he's very aware of the fan casts looking to replace him as Wolverine. One such popular choice is Taron Egerton, who many Marvel fans hope will end up being the Marvel Cinematic Universe's primary Logan. Jackman knows very well how much the fans want Egerton to board an X-Men project, so much so, he's broken his silence on the matter.

"Taron is one of the most talented actors out there and you can see his range is incredible," Jackman said in a recent chat with Empire Magazine. "But he's just got to cool his heels a little bit."

Why did Hugh Jackman return to Wolverine?

Since Logan hit theaters, Jackman has been adamant about hanging the adamantium claws up and retiring from playing the fan-favorite character. Last year, however, it was revealed the actor was returning the role in Deadpool 3 so that he could act alongside his friend Ryan Reynolds

"I had a week's vacation from the show and I was driving out and I, it just came to me like that and I rang Ryan as soon as I arrived and he was floored," Jackman said in a stop on The Jess Cagle Show. "Interestingly, he was just about to have a meeting with Kevin Feige at Marvel at five o'clock that afternoon about the Deadpool movie. And so he goes, 'this is really good timing, but are you really sure? Cause I don't wanna say anything.' I said, 'I'm a hundred percent sure.' And I dunno why, because I was a hundred percent sure I was out before. And then all of a sudden I was a hundred percent in."

Little has been revealed about the movie other than the fact Reynolds and Jackman are starring in the picture. Reynolds will reteam with Shawn Levy on the film, after having worked on Free Guy and The Adam Project together. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently writing the latest iteration of the film.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

