Kumail Nanjiani’s Workout to Get Ripped for Marvel’s Eternals Revealed

Yesterday, Marvel’s Eternals star and Academy Award nominated writer Kumail Nanjiani revealed his dramatic transformation for his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the comedian appeared on stage at San Diego Comic-Con International it was clear that he’d been training for the part but it wasn’t clear just how ripped he’d gotten. Since the reveal, his Super Soldier serum like appearance has had many people wondering what he did to get in shape, and now some crucial pieces of the puzzle have been revealed.

TMZ has posted an exclusive video of Nanjiani training, working on his arms in the gym which you can check out in the player above. Furthermore, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with his trainer Grant Roberts about the actor’s routine. Nanjiani gave a shout out to Roberts in his Instagram post, saying he made him “understand true physical pain for months and months.”

“Kumail walked through my doors in January and he was pretty green to the idea of training,” Roberts said. “He had a concept in his mind but we introduced him to something more dramatic and even traumatic. There’s no one dimension to success. You’re constantly shocking the system and that’s how growth and change occurs. The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important.”

Roberts other work with celebrities includes Scott Eastwood, Hilary Swank, and Shazam! himself, Zachary Levi. The trainer went on to talk about how impressed he was with Nanjiani’s commitment to staying in shape even after they worked together.

“I’m so impressed by him. I can only do so much. He’s the one who has to push through and it’s definitely painful and there are sacrifices. Kumail drank the Kool-Aid and was all in. I’m very proud of him.”

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote in the post for his shirtless selfies. “You either die a hero, of you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani will appear in Marvel’s Eternals as the hero Kingo, he’ll star alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Dong-seok Ma, and Kit Harington.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Marvel’s Eternals is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020.