LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet Set Is 30% Off For Cyber Monday 2023

A year ago LEGO launched the Marvel Nano Gauntlet (76223) from Avengers: Endgame. It includes 675 pieces, poseable fingers, 6 Infinity Stones and a descriptive plaque. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has paid off. The set is 30% off for Cyber Monday 2023, which matches an all time low. You can score the 30% off deal ($48.99) on the LEGO (76223) Nano Gauntlet here on Amazon while it lasts. It follows the Infinity Gauntlet (76191) and Thor's Hammer (76209) sets, both of which would make for a fine display alongside the new Nano Gauntlet.

You can shop all of the LEGO Shop Cyber Monday deals right here. Amazon also has a Cyber Monday sale on LEGO sets going that you should check out. Keep in mind that LEGO Insiders will get the LEGO City Police Bicycle Training set and the LEGO Friends Skate Ramp set as freebies with their purchase while they last. You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join).

Speaking of Marvel LEGO sets, the highly anticipated 76269 Avengers Tower is is now available to order. It will be the largest Marvel LEGO set ever at 5,201 pieces, far surpassing sets like Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum. It will stand over 35-inches tall, which also makes it the tallest LEGO brick-built skyscraper ever made. Finally, it will include an absolutely ridiculous 31 minifigures (including the first Kevin Feige!), the most of any set to date. As of Cyber Monday 2023, they were still available to order right here at LEGO.com priced at $499.99.