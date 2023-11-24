Massive LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set Is On Sale For Black Friday

As far as Harry Potter LEGO sets go, the 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size. It includes a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures, and you can get one here at the LEGO Shop priced at $399.99 (20%) off as part of their LEGO Black Friday offers for 2023.

What's more, you'll get the Winter Market Stall and Majisto's Magical Workshop as freebie sets with your purchase while they last. You can shop all of the LEGO Black Friday deals right here. Amazon also has a Black Friday sale on LEGO sets going that you should check out. And let's not forget that the hottest LEGO set of the holiday season launched today. Everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Express LEGO set can be found below.

The 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is built in 1:32 scale, and features a replica of Platform 9 ¾, a buildable engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger car with light bricks, a steam engine complete with a turning lever to activate the driving wheels, and the ability to recreate four iconic scenes:

Movie 1: When the trio first meets

Movie 3: Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor

Movie 6: Luna saves Harry, from Draco's spell

Movie 8: Albus Severus Potter goes to Hogwarts

The 20 minifigures included in the new Harry Potter LEGO set are also inspired by fan-favorite film moments:

Movie 1: Hermione, Ron and Harry

Movie 3: Hermione, Ron, Harry, Lupin and a dementor

Movie 6: Luna, Malfoy and Harry

Movie 8: Harry, Ginny and their three children, Albus Severus, Lily Luna and James Sirius,

2 Hogwarts students: Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff student

Again, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Collector's Edition set is available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $399.99 (20% off) while the Black Friday deal lasts. You can take a closer look in the gallery below.