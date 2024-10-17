LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Mansion Set Arrives In November

LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) set

The LEGO X-Men X-Mansion set has been a pretty poorly kept secret with leaks turning up everywhere in recent days, but today all has been revealed. The LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) set just got official with 3,093 pieces, 10 minfigures, a buildable Sentinel, and a price tag of $329.99. What’s more LEGO Insiders will be treated to the LEGO Marvel Cerebro (5009015) set as a gift with their purchase while they last, which probably won’t be long. Here’s everything you need to know.

Naturally, the LEGO X-Mansion set will be packed with details like a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, as well tons of graphical nods to the X-Men franchise. As noted, it will also include a buildable Sentinel and 10 minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, a new variation of Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman and Bishop. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue. You can take a closer look at some of the fun features of LEGO’s newest Marvel set in the image gallery below.

Now for the really important part. The LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion Buildable Set will be available first to LEGO Insiders starting on October 31st / November 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET online here at LEGO. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on November 4th. However, we expect that the LEGO Marvel Cerebro gift set could sell out before the general release, so you’ll want to grab your copy as soon as possible. Note that the gift will only be available to LEGO Insiders.

The LEGO Marvel Cerebro set (5009015) includes a minifigure of Professor Xavier in his wheelchair, a custom-printed “Cerebro” element and a blue transparent component on the console displaying Jubilee.

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases for November 2024 here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.