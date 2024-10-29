Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On November 1st, 2024

November 2024 is going to be a very light month for new LEGO releases with only two drops, but the Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) and The Botanical Garden (21353) sets will undoubtedly be among the hottest releases of the entire year, especially with the holidays right around the corner. There will also be some big promotions tied to these sets, not to mention LEGO’s upcoming Black Friday offers. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed below will be available to order on October 31st / November 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.

LEGO Promotional sets for November 2024

LEGO Marvel Cerebro (5009015) – See at LEGO: This promotional set will be offered as a freebie to LEGO Insiders with the X-Mansion set from November 1st through November 7th. If recent history serves, it will sell out will before the end of the promotion.

– See at LEGO: This promotional set will be offered as a freebie to LEGO Insiders with the X-Mansion set from November 1st through November 7th. If recent history serves, it will sell out will before the end of the promotion. Botanical Entrance Gate (5009005) – See at LEGO: This promotional set will be offered to LEGO Insiders with purchases of The Botanical Garden set from November 1st through November 7th. Once again, don’t be surprised to see it sell out quickly.

– See at LEGO: This promotional set will be offered to LEGO Insiders with purchases of The Botanical Garden set from November 1st through November 7th. Once again, don’t be surprised to see it sell out quickly. LEGO Ideas Books Are My Passion (40698) – See at LEGO: This set will be offered as a gift with purchase on in-stock orders of $130 or more from October 28th to November 11th.

– See at LEGO: This set will be offered as a gift with purchase on in-stock orders of $130 or more from October 28th to November 11th. Treasure Chest (5008945) – See at LEGO: This set will be available at some point in early November to LEGO Insiders for 2400 points.

– See at LEGO: This set will be available at some point in early November to LEGO Insiders for 2400 points. Look for LEGO Black Friday 2024 deals to be available right here at LEGO on November 29th.

Additional LEGO promotional offers will be available here.

Bonus: The LEGO Star Wars 2025 Character Encyclopedia is now available to pre-order with an exclusive Emperor Palpatine Minifigures in his red and black robes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) set

This set will be packed with details like a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, as well tons of graphical nods to the X-Men franchise. As noted, it will also include a buildable Sentinel and 10 minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, a new variation of Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman and Bishop. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue.

The X-Mansion set be available first to LEGO Insiders starting on October 31st / November 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET online here at LEGO priced at $329.99. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on November 4th. Again, the LEGO Marvel Cerebro (5009015) set will be a free gift with purchase while they last. It will only be available to LEGO Insiders.

LEGO The Botanical Garden (21353)

LEGO’s Victorian-style botanical garden is a 3,792-piece set that includes a glasshouse with three atriums that are loaded with over 35 plant species and elements like a spiral staircase, observation deck, and a cafe. Of course, you’ll need a big crew to tend to the plants, so the set comes with 12 minifigures that include a manager, two gardeners, a barista, and visitors. There will also be several animal figures to round out the display.

The Botanical Garden set will be available first to LEGO Insiders starting on October 31st / November 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET online here at LEGO priced at $329.99. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on November 4th. The Botanical Entrance Gate (5009005) set will be a free gift with purchase while they last. It will only be available to LEGO Insiders.