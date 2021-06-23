Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki’s Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today’s episode of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series revealing Loki‘s sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, “Lamentis,” follow. In “Lamentis,” Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the “Lady Loki” called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki’s love life on Asgard. “How about you? You’re a prince,” Sylvie says. “Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince.” Loki replies, saying, “A bit of both. I suspect the same of you.” The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.

On Twitter, Herron confirmed that making Loki’s sexuality obvious and canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was one of her goals when coming onto the show. She marked the occasion by sharing a screenshot of the conversation from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

“From the moment I joined [Loki] it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron tweeted. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in MCU.”

Earlier this month, Loki star Tom Hiddleston — who has played Loki since the first Thor movie in 2011 — commented on the importance of addressing the god of mischief’s sexuality during an interview with MTV News. “Absolutely, yes. It has been in the story of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years,” Hiddleston said, referring to Loki’s roots in Norse mythology. “Loki is a trickster. Boundaries and identity has always been fluid and I’ve really enjoyed that. I remember even when I was first cast reading about that stuff and I’m really pleased that we have a place to explore it.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it. You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

What do you think of Loki‘s third episode confirming Loki’s sexuality? Let us know how you feel about the episode in the comments section. “Lamentis” and the previous two episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. The remaining three episodes of Loki will debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.