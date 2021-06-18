Tom Hiddleston Addresses Loki's Sexuality

✖

Comic readers are well aware that Loki's sexuality and gender have been fluid over the years, a point which the Marvel Cinematic Universe has fully embraced for the new Disney+ series Loki, with star Tom Hiddleston addressing how important he felt it was to honor that element of the character for the series. He also went on to note that, even from when he was first cast as the character more than a decade ago, this fluidity was something he embraced in his portrayal of the character, even if it wasn't overtly explored in previous films. New episodes of Loki debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

When asked about the importance of confirming Loki's fluid sexuality in the MCU by MTV News, Hiddleston confirmed, "Absolutely, yes. It has been in the story of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Loki is a trickster. Boundaries and identity has always been fluid and I've really enjoyed that. I remember even when I was first cast reading about that stuff and I'm really pleased that we have a place to explore it."

In the series, picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

The MCU officially confirming that Loki's gender and sexuality are both fluid surely won't come as a surprise to most, but clearly Hiddleston and the other minds behind the series know the importance of confirming such a fact, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Given that Loki is the God of Mischief, he has undergone a number of changes over the years, with some comics even reverting him back to being a child. The concept of Loki also confirms that there are other versions of Loki from various timelines, with this week's episode revealing Sophia Di Martino as the character many audiences think will be Lady Loki. As if audiences weren't surprised enough by the reveal, even Di Martino couldn't believe she got the gig, recently detailing to Digital Spy her reaction, "I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was kind of like, 'Are you sure?'"

