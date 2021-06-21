Loki: Marvel Studios Releases First “Lady Loki” Variant Poster

✖

"Lady Loki" (Sophia Di Martino) travels to your timeline in the latest character poster from Marvel Studios original series Loki. Episode 2, "The Variant," reveals that this "lesser Loki" — as she's called by the Loki Variant L1130 (Tom Hiddleston) arrested by the Time Variance Authority for his crimes against the Sacred timeline — is the hooded fugitive murdering Minutemen and wreaking havoc across timelines. This female Loki has been identified as Sylvie Laufeydottir, according to a closer look at the TVA dossier studied by Loki in Episode 2, sparking speculation Martino's enigmatic Variant is an adaptation of Marvel comics character Sylvie Lushton — a Loki-powered sorceress who becomes the new Enchantress.

"I don't want to say too much about that character except that we want to keep building the thrill ride, and that felt like the right time to blow another big batch of dynamite and reshuffle the deck of the show and we'll see what happens next," head writer Michael Waldron told TV Line about Martino's character, who is purposefully not referred to as "Lady Loki."

Asked to hint at Loki's future interactions with Sylvie, Waldron said, "How would anybody think Loki might interact with another version of himself? Any Loki is a version of chaos, so you could probably draw your own conclusions about that."

In Episode 2, Loki and Martino's so-called "Superior Version" of Loki meet for the first time in the year 2050 inside an Alabama Roxxcart Mall after Loki deduces that this mischievous menace is hiding in apocalypses, making her undetectable to the TVA.

"It was really important to me that Sophia had her own authorship over what she was doing. At the same time, we all felt it would be so fun if there were moments of similarity or some sort of mirror," Hiddleston told TVLine about Loki's new nemesis. "Because if you think about it, if you met another version of yourself, there would be these weird moments of recognition of like, 'Oh yes, you understand. Or maybe you don't.' Sophia had loads of questions about various choices that I had made, and I think some things she thought were useful, and some things she thought, 'No, actually, this is how this character is different from [Loki].' There's a lot of fun to be had in the balance, I suppose."

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant, new episodes of Marvel's Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

